WB expects Romania to catch up with its peers in the region during 2023-2024



The Romanian economy will grow by 2.6% this year, according to the World Bank's Global Economic Prospects report released on January 10. This is a 1.1pp downward correction compared to the previous WB scenario sketched in July – a negative correction that was, however, milder compared to those (...)