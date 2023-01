Romanian Startup Digitail Raises $11M In Series A Funding Round Led By UK’s Atomico

Digitail, a local startup that developed an all-in-one software platform for veterinarians, on Thursday (Jan12) said it raised an investment of $11 million in a Series A funding round led by UK's fund Atomico. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]