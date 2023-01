Globalworth Contracts Two New Credit Facilities Worth EUR160M From Erste Group

Globalworth Contracts Two New Credit Facilities Worth EUR160M From Erste Group. Real estate developer Globalworth, one of the leading investors in office space in Central and Eastern Europe, has signed financing contracts for two new credit facilities worth EUR160 million, with Erste Group, through Erste Group Bank and lender Banca Comerciala Romana (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]