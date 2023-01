MKOR Study: Seven In Ten Romanian Employees Would Change Their Job For A Higher Salary

MKOR Study: Seven In Ten Romanian Employees Would Change Their Job For A Higher Salary. Seven out of ten Romanian employees say they would change their job for a higher salary and almost three out of ten employees would forgo their current job for higher job security, as per a survey conducted by MKOR Consulting. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]