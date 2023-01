Embassy Of Saudi Arabia In Bucharest Relocates To 3,500 Sqm Landmark Building In Capital City

The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Bucharest relocated its Official Headquarters to an iconic building in Dorobanti area of the capital city Bucharest, in the vicinity of the Charles de Gaulle Square. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]