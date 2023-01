CEE’s Largest Brokerage Firm Sees Romania’s Economy Growing Only 0.5% in 2023

CEE’s Largest Brokerage Firm Sees Romania’s Economy Growing Only 0.5% in 2023. Romania's economy will grow by only 0.5% in 2023, says Wood, the largest brokerage firm in Central and Eastern Europe, in an analysis. However, there may be pleasant surprises, Wood believes. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]