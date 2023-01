Cemacon Starts Acquisition of Ceramic Block Maker Euro Caramida

Cemacon Starts Acquisition of Ceramic Block Maker Euro Caramida. Brick maker Cemacon Cluj-Napoca (CEON.RO) notified the capital market of the start of the acquisition of Euro Caramida, a maker of ceramic blocks for construction, based in Bihor County. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]