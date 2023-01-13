Swedish EU Presidency "seeks ways" to unblock Schengen enlargement talks

Swedish EU Presidency "seeks ways" to unblock Schengen enlargement talks. A solution is being sought to push forward the talks on Schengen enlargement, Swedish justice minister Gunnar Strommer, whose country has taken over the rotating presidency of the Union since January 1, stated for the local Public Television, Digi24 reported. Sweden's permanent representative (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]