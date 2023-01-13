OMV Petrom seeks to avoid solidarity contribution levied on European fossil fuel companies

OMV Petrom seeks to avoid solidarity contribution levied on European fossil fuel companies. OMV Petrom, the largest oil and gas producer in Central and Eastern Europe, said in its Q4 trading update that it “is expected not to be subject to the solidarity contribution for the fiscal year 2022, having less than 75% of its turnover in the defined areas: extraction of crude, extraction of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]