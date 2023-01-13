Wages in Romania lag slightly behind inflation despite double-digit advance

Wages in Romania lag slightly behind inflation despite double-digit advance. The nominal net wages in Romania increased by 13.6% YoY as of November to RON 4,141 (EUR 842), but they still couldn’t keep pace with the consumer prices. Thus, they lost 2.7% compared to the same month of 2021, in real terms – the sharpest decline since 2009. In fact, the average wage earned (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]