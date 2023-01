President Iohannis promulgates law on regulation of offshore oil operations

President Iohannis promulgates law on regulation of offshore oil operations. President Klaus Iohannis promulgated, on Thursday, the normative act that modifies and supplements Law no. 165/2016 regarding the safety of offshore oil operations. According to the explanatory, the initiative aims at the implementation and correct application of EU Directive 2013/130 on the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]