Romania’s annual inflation rate slightly down in December but still above 16%. Romania's annual inflation rate eased slightly to 16.4% in December 2022, from the record 16.8% reported the previous month, the statistics institute INS announced. Consumer prices increased by 0.4% in December vs November. Food prices rose by 22.05% in December 2022 compared to December 2021 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]