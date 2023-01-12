 
Romaniapress.com

January 12, 2023

30 trucks with humanitarian aid from the US pass through Romanian hub on their way to Ukraine
Jan 12, 2023

30 trucks with humanitarian aid from the US pass through Romanian hub on their way to Ukraine.

Thirty fully loaded trucks full of humanitarian aid, donated by the American people, have made their way to Ukraine through the hub in Suceava. The town is located in the northeastern part of Romania and shares the border with Ukraine in Siret where at least 42,000 people came to the country at (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Nuclearelectrica Seeks RON7.6B Revenue and RON1.8B Profit in 2023 Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) is calling shareholders to vote on the 2023 spending and revenue budget on February 15.

Health Ministry: RON 500 million under PNRR will be allocated for modernization of 55 healthcare facilities The Ministry of Health has announced that over RON 500 million under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) will be allocated for the modernisation and equipment of 55 specialist outpatient clinics in Romania. According to a press statement released on Friday, after the evaluation of (...)

Hidrolectrica to collaborate with Emirati company to produce renewable energy Masdar company from the United Arab Emirates and Hidroelectrica company will collaborate for the production of renewable energy, with discussions at technical level already being in progress, and TAQA company is also interested in the development of energy transport infrastructure projects, (...)

Energy Minister Popescu: Romania is interested in increasing its renewable energy in the share of the energy mix Romania is interested in increasing the percentage of renewable energy in the share of the energy mix, including through the production of offshore wind energy, the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, said on Friday, during a meeting he had with the head of the International Renewable Energy (...)

PM Ciuca: Romania was and will remain a space of safety and peace for the waves of Ukrainian refugees Romania was and will remain a “space of safety and peace” for the waves of Ukrainian refugees, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Friday, stressing that our country assumed from the first moment the role of a reliable European and international partner in management of this crisis. The head (...)

Colliers: Investments In Commercial Property Hit Record High Of Over EUR1.2B In Romania In 2022 Investments in commercial real estate assets in Romania reached a record high in 2022, of over EUR1.2 billion, the highest level since 2007, a significant increase compared to the usual average volume of about EUR900 million that Romania has had from 2014 to date, according to a report by real (...)

Hospital And Medical Center Network Arcadia Expects RON175M Revenue in 2022 Hospital and medical center network Arcadia, which operates in Moldavia, inaugurated the Medical Rehabilitation Hospital (Spitalul de Recuperare Medicala) in Iasi in 2022, following a more than EUR20 million investment.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |