30 trucks with humanitarian aid from the US pass through Romanian hub on their way to Ukraine



30 trucks with humanitarian aid from the US pass through Romanian hub on their way to Ukraine.

Thirty fully loaded trucks full of humanitarian aid, donated by the American people, have made their way to Ukraine through the hub in Suceava. The town is located in the northeastern part of Romania and shares the border with Ukraine in Siret where at least 42,000 people came to the country at (...)