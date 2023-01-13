Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia relocates its Official Headquarters in a landmark location on Dorobanti Blvd.



The Embassy of the Saudi Arabia in Bucharest relocates its Official Headquarters in an iconic building in Dorobanti area, one of the exclusive locations in the city, benefitting from an easy accessibility and a great exposure, very important features for a Diplomatic Mission, in a transaction (...)