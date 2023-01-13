2023 Sundance Film Festival: Romanian director Alexander Nanau among jurors

2023 Sundance Film Festival: Romanian director Alexander Nanau among jurors. Filmmaker Alexander Nanau is one of the 16 jurors granting awards at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. He is one of the three jury members of the World Cinema Documentary Competition, alongside Karim Amer and Petra Costa. This year’s festival will take place January 19–29 in person in Utah. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]