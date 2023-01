Suceava County plans largest youth camp in Romania

Suceava County plans largest youth camp in Romania. The largest camp for children and youth in the country, with room to house around 900 people, will be built in Bucșoaia, in the city of Frasin, Suceava County. President of the Suceava County Council, Gheorghe Flutur, said that the plan comes after a series of talks between county authorities (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]