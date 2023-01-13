EY: Most CEOs Fear Recession Will Be Worse Than 2007-2008 Financial Crisis

EY: Most CEOs Fear Recession Will Be Worse Than 2007-2008 Financial Crisis. The vast majority of CEO respondents (98%) are bracing for an economic downturn characterized by geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruption, and ongoing COVID-19-related uncertainty, but appear split on its length, depth, and severity, according to the EY CEO Outlook Pulse – January 2023 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]