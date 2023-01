Romania’s Annual Inflation Ends 2022 At 16.4% In Dec Vs 16.8% In Nov 2022

Romania ended 2022 with an annual inflation rate of 16.4% in December as compared to a record high of 16.8% in November, data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Friday (Jan 13, 2023). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]