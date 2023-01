NATO deploys AWACS surveillance planes to Romania

NATO deploys AWACS surveillance planes to Romania. Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) surveillance planes will arrive in Otopeni, near Bucharest, on January 17 “to support the Alliance’s reinforced presence in the region and monitor Russian military activity,” NATO said. Around 180 military personnel will also deploy to the Romanian Air (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]