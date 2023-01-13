National Culture Day: Concerts, exhibitions & more organized in Romania and abroad

National Culture Day: Concerts, exhibitions & more organized in Romania and abroad. Various events are being prepared for Romania's National Culture Day, the January 15 celebration introduced in 2010 that marks the birth date of poet Mihai Eminescu. On this occasion, institutions subordinate to the Ministry of Culture will organize a wide range of events, from concerts and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]