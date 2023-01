Hospital And Medical Center Network Arcadia Expects RON175M Revenue in 2022

Hospital and medical center network Arcadia, which operates in Moldavia, inaugurated the Medical Rehabilitation Hospital (Spitalul de Recuperare Medicala) in Iasi in 2022, following a more than EUR20 million investment.