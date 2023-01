Lucian Anghel Takes Over As Chief Risk Officer At EximBank

Lucian Anghel Takes Over As Chief Risk Officer At EximBank. Lucian Anghel, who ran Banca Romaneasca from January 2020 until December 2022, has taken over the position of Chief Risk Officer at EximBank after the completion of the merger between the two banks. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]