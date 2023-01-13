PM Ciuca: Romania was and will remain a space of safety and peace for the waves of Ukrainian refugees



Romania was and will remain a “space of safety and peace” for the waves of Ukrainian refugees, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Friday, stressing that our country assumed from the first moment the role of a reliable European and international partner in management of this crisis. The head (...)