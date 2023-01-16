EY Study: Majority of CEOs fear recession will be worse than the financial crisis



32% of respondents are halting planned investments due to geopolitics 89% will look to leverage deals over the next 12 months to secure growth Investment in sustainability and talent seen as ways to emerge stronger from the downturn The vast majority of CEO respondents (98%) are bracing for an (...)