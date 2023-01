Romania’s annual inflation rate drops to 16.4 percent in December 2022

Romania’s annual inflation rate drops to 16.4 percent in December 2022. Romania’s annual inflation rate dropped to 16.4 percent in December 2022 from 16.8 percent in November, as food prices rose 22.05 percent, non-food prices increased 14.95 and services grew by 9.78 percent more expensive, shows data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]