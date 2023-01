Kosarom Targets EUR101M Turnover in 2023, from EUR94M in 2022

Kosarom group, founded by Neculai Apostol, ended 2022 with EUR94 million turnover and expects EUR101 million turnover in 2023, according to the founder. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]