Bucharest’s 5-Star Hotel Sheraton Aims to Hit 2019 Turnover Level in 2023

Bucharest’s 5-Star Hotel Sheraton Aims to Hit 2019 Turnover Level in 2023. Daniel Ben-Yehuda, the head of Bucharest’s five-star hotel Sheraton and of Parc Hotel compound, says the five-star unit wants to reach the 2019 figures this year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]