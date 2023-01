Germany’s Optibelt Ends 2022 with over EUR74M Turnover, Up 25% YOY

Germany’s Optibelt Ends 2022 with over EUR74M Turnover, Up 25% YOY. Car parts manufacturer Optibelt Power Transmission of Tautii-Magheraus locality, Maramures county, the local subsidiary of Germany’s Arntz Optibelt, ended 2022 with turnover worth around RON366.4 million (EUR74.3 million), up almost 25% from 2021, in line with ZF calculations based on company (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]