Omer Tetik, Banca Transilvania, Cautiously Upbeat about 2023

Omer Tetik, Banca Transilvania, Cautiously Upbeat about 2023. Omer Tetik, CEO of Romania’s biggest bank Banca Transilvania, says 2022 was a challenging year for the financial market, one of the most volatile years he has seen, but the bank ended it well. For 2023, we are upbeat, but cautiously so, he (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]