Mexican Group Bimbo Takes Over Vel Pitar in Deal Put at EUR200M. Grupo Bimbo, a Mexican multinational, considered one of the biggest businesses in the global bakery production, has acquired Vel Pitar group, the leader of Romania’s bakery market, controlled by US investment fund Broadhurst, in its turn managed by New Century (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]