Romania’s car production accelerates to new record in 2022

Romania’s car production accelerates to new record in 2022. 2022 was a record year for vehicle production in Romania, according to data compiled by the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM). Roughly 509,000 cars left the local Dacia and Ford factories, 21% more than in 2021 and an absolute record for automobile production in Romania. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]