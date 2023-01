UniCredit Bank Lists The First Bonds Issued This Year In The Amount Of RON488.5M



UniCredit Bank, which is part of the UniCredit Group and one of the major banks in Romania, is listing on Monday (January 16,2023) the first corporate bonds issued this year, worth RON488.5 million.