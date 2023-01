INS: Romania's Electricity Consumption Drops 5.9% YoY In Jan-Nov 2022

INS: Romania's Electricity Consumption Drops 5.9% YoY In Jan-Nov 2022. Romania's final electricity consumption reached 47 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in January-November 2022, lower by 6.8% year-over-year, while the final electricity consumption in the local economy fell by 5.9%, the country's statistical office INS said on Monday (Jan 16, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]