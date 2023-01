Futsal Week 2023: Romania undefeated in Croatia

Futsal Week 2023: Romania undefeated in Croatia. The Romanian national futsal team recorded an unbeaten streak in four matches at the 2023 Futsal Week competition in Poreč, Croatia. 33-year-old Romanian forward Szabolcs Mánya became the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Helmed by former City'US Târgu Mureș star Endre Kacso, who’d won five (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]