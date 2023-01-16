Romanian football referee Istvan Kovacs to officiate FIFA Club World Cup matches in Morocco
Jan 16, 2023
Romanian football referee Istvan Kovacs to officiate FIFA Club World Cup matches in Morocco.
Istvan Kovacs, a Romanian football referee, has been appointed by FIFA to officiate matches of the Club World Cup in Morocco between February 1 and 11, 2023. The Carei native will be accompanied by fellow Romanians Vasile Marinescu and Mihai Artene as assistants. This month, the three Romanian (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]