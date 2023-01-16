Romanian football referee Istvan Kovacs to officiate FIFA Club World Cup matches in Morocco

Romanian football referee Istvan Kovacs to officiate FIFA Club World Cup matches in Morocco. Istvan Kovacs, a Romanian football referee, has been appointed by FIFA to officiate matches of the Club World Cup in Morocco between February 1 and 11, 2023. The Carei native will be accompanied by fellow Romanians Vasile Marinescu and Mihai Artene as assistants. This month, the three Romanian (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]