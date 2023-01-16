LabMin Budai: Number of employment contracts entered in REGES, at 10-year high

LabMin Budai: Number of employment contracts entered in REGES, at 10-year high. The number of employment contracts registered in the General Employee Directory – REGES stands at over 6.68 million, a 10-year high, and the number of employees is at a record level of 5.79 million, Labor Minister Marius Budai announced on Monday. “The economic and social measures taken in the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]