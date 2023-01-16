 
Romaniapress.com

January 16, 2023

Hipo.ro survey: Need for human resources on current labour market rises considerably in last months of 2022
Jan 16, 2023

Hipo.ro survey: Need for human resources on current labour market rises considerably in last months of 2022.

The need for human resources on the labour market rose considerably in the last months of 2022, recording in the last quarter a 34% advance compared to the same period in 2021, and the forecasts for 2023 are on the rise, both the volume of jobs, as well as the... The post Hipo.ro survey: Need (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

STC Partners Gets EUR6M Funding from Banca Transilvania to Develop First Phase of Quartier Azuga Real estate developer STC Partners got a EUR6 million funding from Banca Transilvania to develop the first phase of housing compound Quartier Azuga located in Doamna Ghica area, with the phase due to be completed in the first half of (...)

Ensana Hotel Chain Budgets RON82M Turnover in 2023 Andrei Rusu, general manager of Ensana Health Spa Hotels group, the former Danubius, which owns three hotels in Sovata resort, says the group expects RON82 million turnover in 2023.

Romanians Spent EUR6.5B on Holidays Abroad in Jan-Nov 2022, Up 66%, an All-Time High Romanians spent EUR6.5 billion on holidays abroad in the first 11 months of 2022 and the sum will most likely top EUR7 billion for the entire 2022, an all-time high, in line with ZF calculations based on the latest central bank (...)

United Properties Focuses on Offices, Commercial and Housing Areas; Wants to Expand on Hotel Segment One United Properties is now focusing on developments in the office, commercial and housing segments, but also plans to expand on the hotel one, says Victor Capitanu, co-founder and co-CEO of the company, and Bucharest is the primary location for these (...)

EPPO's Chief Prosecutor Kovesi attempting to get court case solved Head of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office Laura Codruta Kovesi has requested the Romanian Supreme Court to call on the General Attorney’s Office to close a case involving her that was opened four years ago, Agerpres informs. The subject of the trial is “challenge duration”, with a deadline (...)

Clarifications from the Embassy of India in Romania By Atul Bhardwaj, Second Secretary (Consular & Press, Information & Culture) Embassy of India, Bucharest I would like to draw your attention to the News article/write up “Repatriation Diplomacy” by Shahidul KK Shuvra published on 12 January 2023 in Nine O’Clock. It is regretted that a (...)

ForMin Aurescu, Danish counterpart Rasmussen discuss joint priorities of bilateral cooperation Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a phone conversation with his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen, whom he wished a very successful mandate. Among the topics discussed over the phone also tackled were the common priorities of Romania and Denmark. “Excellent talk with my colleague (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |