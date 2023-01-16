Ministry of Finance: 1.28 million positions filled in Romania’s public institutions and authorities, in November 2022

Ministry of Finance: 1.28 million positions filled in Romania’s public institutions and authorities, in November 2022. The number of positions filled in Romania’s public institutions and authorities in November 2022, stood at 1,280,003 and about 64pct of them were in the central public administration, according to the data published on the website of the Ministry of Finance (MF) and consulted by AGERPRES. Of the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]