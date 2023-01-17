Disposable income in Romania remains the lowest among EU member states

Disposable income in Romania remains the lowest among EU member states. In 2021, the median disposable income in the EU was 18,019 PPS per inhabitant. It varied considerably across the EU Member States and ranged from 32,132 PPS in Luxembourg to 8,703 PPS (purchasing power standard units) in Romania, according to Eurostat. Romanians’ disposable income expressed in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]