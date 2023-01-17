Port operator Socep develops new cereal terminal in Romania's Constanta port

Romanian port operator Socep (BVB: SOCP) announced investors that it is carrying out the procedures needed to develop a new grain terminal with an annual storage capacity of at least 650,000 tonnes of oleaginous grains in the Port of Constanta, according to a report submitted to the Bucharest (...)