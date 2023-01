Vodafone increases capital of its Romanian subsidiary by EUR 100 mln

Vodafone increases capital of its Romanian subsidiary by EUR 100 mln. British telecom group Vodafone, one of the largest global players in the communications industry and the second-largest player in the Romanian market, decided on November 22, 2022, to increase the share capital of its subsidiary in Romania by RON 500 mln, according to a document published by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]