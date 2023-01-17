ForMin Aurescu, Danish counterpart Rasmussen discuss joint priorities of bilateral cooperation

ForMin Aurescu, Danish counterpart Rasmussen discuss joint priorities of bilateral cooperation. Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a phone conversation with his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen, whom he wished a very successful mandate. Among the topics discussed over the phone also tackled were the common priorities of Romania and Denmark. “Excellent talk with my colleague (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]