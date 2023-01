STC Partners Gets EUR6M Funding from Banca Transilvania to Develop First Phase of Quartier Azuga

STC Partners Gets EUR6M Funding from Banca Transilvania to Develop First Phase of Quartier Azuga. Real estate developer STC Partners got a EUR6 million funding from Banca Transilvania to develop the first phase of housing compound Quartier Azuga located in Doamna Ghica area, with the phase due to be completed in the first half of