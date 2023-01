Ensana Hotel Chain Budgets RON82M Turnover in 2023

Ensana Hotel Chain Budgets RON82M Turnover in 2023. Andrei Rusu, general manager of Ensana Health Spa Hotels group, the former Danubius, which owns three hotels in Sovata resort, says the group expects RON82 million turnover in 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]