Romanians Spent EUR6.5B on Holidays Abroad in Jan-Nov 2022, Up 66%, an All-Time High

Romanians Spent EUR6.5B on Holidays Abroad in Jan-Nov 2022, Up 66%, an All-Time High. Romanians spent EUR6.5 billion on holidays abroad in the first 11 months of 2022 and the sum will most likely top EUR7 billion for the entire 2022, an all-time high, in line with ZF calculations based on the latest central bank (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]