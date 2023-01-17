Over 1,300 MWH saved by public institutions and companies in 2022, with the help of the smart lighting solutions of Enel X Romania



Over 1,300 MWH saved by public institutions and companies in 2022, with the help of the smart lighting solutions of Enel X Romania.

Enel X România, through its e-City division, has supplied and installed over 5,350 street and pedestrian lighting lamps, with LED technology, within projects carried out for ten municipalities across the country and companies; The smart public lighting solutions of Enel X România, which also (...)