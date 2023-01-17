Romanian Law Firm Pavel, Mărgărit and Associates: The new amendments brought to the individual employment agreement and Labor Code in Romania



Starting with October 22, 2022, the Romanian Law no. 283/2022 entered into force in Romania for amending and supplementing the Law no. 53/2003 – Romanian Labor Code, as well as the Romanian Government Emergency Ordinance no. 57/2019 on the Romanian Administrative Code, and thus the employment (...)