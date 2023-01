Life Dental Spa Budgets EUR2M Investments, Aims to Double Turnover in 2023

Life Dental Spa Budgets EUR2M Investments, Aims to Double Turnover in 2023. Stomatology clinic network Life Dental Spa has budgeted investments of above EUR2 million to open at least five new clinics and aims to double its turnover, to more than EUR20 million, in 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]