President Iohannis, at the annual meeting with heads of diplomatic missions: Success of finalizing CVM must be completed this year with Romania’s well-deserved accession to Schengen
Jan 17, 2023
The success of finalizing the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) must be completed this year with Romania’s well-deserved accession to Schengen, as Romania is ready from all points of view and steps will be taken at all levels to obtain a favourable decision, President Klaus Iohannis (...)
