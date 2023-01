BNET16 Pre-emptive Rights For Capital Hike Carried Out By Bittnet Systems To Be Traded On Jan 18-25



The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) informed on Wednesday (January 18) that BNETR16 pre-emptive rights issued for the share capital increase carried out by Bittnet Systems (BNET) will be trading on its Main Market.